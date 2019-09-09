Chrissy Teigen Rips Trump Following His Rebuke of John Legend: ‘What a Pu**y Ass B*tch’

A social media war of words exploded Sunday night after President Donald Trump went after “ musician John Legend, and his filthy mouthed wife [Chrissy Teigen],” and NBC anchor Lester Holt for failing to acknowledge that Trump spearheaded and signed the First Step Act into law last year. The law reduces some mandatory minimum sentences and triggered the process for the release of more than 3,100 inmates.

“When all of the people pushing so hard for Criminal Justice Reform were unable to come even close to getting it done, they came to me as a group and asked for my help. I got it done with a group of Senators & others who would never have gone for it,” President Trump said. “Obama couldn’t come close A man named Van Jones and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise.”

Then Trump took aim at John Legend and Chrissy Teigen.

“Guys like boring musician John Legend and his filthy mouthed wife, are talking now about how great it is – but I didn’t see them around when we needed help getting it passed. ‘Anchor’ Lester Holt doesn’t even bring up the subject of President Trump or the Republicans when talking about the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform,” the president said. “They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump!”

John Legend, who has spent years campaigning and pushing for criminal justice reform on the state and local level, fired back at President Trump and begged First Lady Melania Trump to calm down her husband.

“Imagine being president of a whole country and spending your Sunday night hate-watching MSNBC hoping somebody–ANYBODY–will praise you. Melania, please praise this man. He needs you,” the Grammy and Oscar-winning singer said. “Your country needs you, Melania.”

Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, chimed in saying “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president.”

Teigen piled on later, tweeting “the absolute best part of his tweet is I literally didn’t speak in the special, nor was I mentioned. I’m cackling at the pointless addition of me because he cannot not be a bitch.”

The beef between Legend and Teigen, and Trump dates back years. In December 2015, Teigen called Trump a “twat” for tweeting about a meeting he planned with black pastors. The model also went after Melania Trump.

Six months later, Teigen hit Trump with a vulgar birthday wish: “Happy birthday, you monumental asshole,” she posted to her then-7 million Instagram followers.

Trump apparently blocked Teigen on Twitter shortly after.

Teigen and Legend slammed Trump as a “conman and clown” in April at a Democratic Party conference at Lansdowne Resort and golf club in northern Virginia.

