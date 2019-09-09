Meghan McCain Defends ‘Filthy Mouth’ Chrissy Teigen After Trump Criticism

NEW YORK, NY - NOVEMBER 13: Meghan McCain attends the 2015 Trevor Project NextGen Fall Fete on November 13, 2015 in New York City. (Photo by Robin Marchant/Getty Images)
Robin Marchant/Getty Images

ABC’s The View co-host Meghan McCain rushed in to defend model Chrissy Teiegen as the Twitter brawl between President Donald Trump and Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend, erupted. McCain wondered why a “filthy mouth” is necessarily a bad thing.

Meghan McCain offered support for “#teamchrissy” with a tweet asking, “Since when is there something wrong with being a filthy mouthed wife?”

McCain’s sudden support for “foul mouthed” women came on the heels of a social media spat between Trump and Teigen that started with the president tooting his horn about passing criminal justice reform.

Trump kicked off the feud with a September 8 tweet noting that he passed criminal justice reform even as Obama was unable to do so.

After acknowledging left-wing CNN commentator Van Jones for being part of the success of the measure, Trump turned to slam “boring” singer John Legend and his “filthy mouthed wife,” Chrissy Teigen.

Leftist and virulent Trump-basher John Legend replied to the president scolding him for focusing on a singer and his activist wife and pleading for first lady Melania to rebuke the president.

For her part, Chrissy Teigen reveled in her reputation for having a foul mouth. “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” she said.

Warner Todd Huston

