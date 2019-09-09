Meghan McCain Defends ‘Filthy Mouth’ Chrissy Teigen After Trump Criticism

ABC’s The View co-host Meghan McCain rushed in to defend model Chrissy Teiegen as the Twitter brawl between President Donald Trump and Teigen’s husband, singer John Legend, erupted. McCain wondered why a “filthy mouth” is necessarily a bad thing.

Meghan McCain offered support for “#teamchrissy” with a tweet asking, “Since when is there something wrong with being a filthy mouthed wife?”

Since when is there something wrong with being a filthy mouthed wife? 😜 #teamchrissy — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) September 9, 2019

McCain’s sudden support for “foul mouthed” women came on the heels of a social media spat between Trump and Teigen that started with the president tooting his horn about passing criminal justice reform.

Trump kicked off the feud with a September 8 tweet noting that he passed criminal justice reform even as Obama was unable to do so.

After acknowledging left-wing CNN commentator Van Jones for being part of the success of the measure, Trump turned to slam “boring” singer John Legend and his “filthy mouthed wife,” Chrissy Teigen.

….A man named @VanJones68, and many others, were profusely grateful (at that time!). I SIGNED IT INTO LAW, no one else did, & Republicans deserve much credit. But now that it is passed, people that had virtually nothing to do with it are taking the praise. Guys like boring….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

…..the importance or passage of Criminal Justice Reform. They only talk about the minor players, or people that had nothing to do with it…And the people that so desperately sought my help when everyone else had failed, all they talk about now is Impeaching President Trump! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 9, 2019

Leftist and virulent Trump-basher John Legend replied to the president scolding him for focusing on a singer and his activist wife and pleading for first lady Melania to rebuke the president.

Your country needs you, Melania — John Legend (@johnlegend) September 9, 2019

For her part, Chrissy Teigen reveled in her reputation for having a foul mouth. “lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president,” she said.

lol what a pussy ass bitch. tagged everyone but me. an honor, mister president. — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) September 9, 2019

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.