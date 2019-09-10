Women Make More Than Men in New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ Board Game

Hasbro has once again upgraded its iconic Monopoly board game, this time with a more feminine twist.

The toy company has announced the debut of “Ms. Monopoly,” which will feature a dark-haired woman mascot on the cover.

However, the real twist of the game is that this time, women will get more money than their male competitors.

“Unlike the classic game, women will collect 240 Monopoly bucks when they pass ‘go,’ while male players will collect the usual 200. The idea is to create a game where women make more than men, the first game to do so,” Hasbro said, according to CNN.

In a statement released Tuesday, Hasbro said the game “celebrates women trailblazers,” adding that “while Mr. Monopoly is a real-estate mogul, Ms. Monopoly is an advocate whose mission is to invest in female entrepreneurs.”

The statement continued:

Hitting shelves in mid-September, Ms. Monopoly gives new meaning to the franchise, as properties are replaced by groundbreaking inventions and innovations made possible by women throughout history and instead of building houses, you build business headquarters. From inventions like WiFi to chocolate chip cookies, solar heating and modern shapewear, Ms. Monopoly celebrates everything from scientific advancements to everyday accessories – all created by women.

On August 24, Breitbart News reported that Hasbro recently created a version of the board game called “Monopoly: Socialism” that mocked the economic system.