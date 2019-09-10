Women Make More Than Men in New ‘Ms. Monopoly’ Board Game

Hasbro has once again upgraded its iconic Monopoly board game, this time with a more feminine twist.
The toy company has announced the debut of “Ms. Monopoly,” which will feature a dark-haired woman mascot on the cover.
However, the real twist of the game is that this time, women will get more money than their male competitors.
“Unlike the classic game, women will collect 240 Monopoly bucks when they pass ‘go,’ while male players will collect the usual 200. The idea is to create a game where women make more than men, the first game to do so,” Hasbro said, according to CNN.
In a statement released Tuesday, Hasbro said the game “celebrates women trailblazers,” adding that “while Mr. Monopoly is a real-estate mogul, Ms. Monopoly is an advocate whose mission is to invest in female entrepreneurs.”
The statement continued:
Hitting shelves in mid-September, Ms. Monopoly gives new meaning to the franchise, as properties are replaced by groundbreaking inventions and innovations made possible by women throughout history and instead of building houses, you build business headquarters. From inventions like WiFi to chocolate chip cookies, solar heating and modern shapewear, Ms. Monopoly celebrates everything from scientific advancements to everyday accessories – all created by women.
The Amazon product description read:
Working together might seem ideal, but Chance Cards can abruptly shake things up with things such as lousy neighbors, vegan meatloaf, and bad plumbing FUN ADULT PARTY GAME: Get ready for laughs as the twists and turns of life put a damper on working toward a shared, utopian society.
Previously in 2018, the company debuted “Monopoly for Millenials,” making fun of things like avocado toast and veganism.
However, Breitbart News reported that social media users were seemingly “offended” by it and took to the Internet to express their opinions on the new version of the board game.
“What?! @Hasbro’s #Millennial Monopoly says ‘forget real estate, you cant afford it anyway.’ Hopefully they’ll be donating the proceeds to student debt relief. (which is why millennials can’t afford real estate),” one user wrote.
Hasbro defended the board game by stating that the company wanted to give players “a lighthearted game that allows Millennials to take a break from real life and laugh at the relatable experiences and labels that can sometimes be placed on them.”
“Whether you are a lifestyle vlogger, emoji lover or you make your ‘side hustle’ selling vegan candles, Monopoly for Millennials is for you!” the statement from the company read.
.
Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.