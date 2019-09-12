Actor Ansel Elgort Admits ‘The Left Overexaggerates’ Issues Like Climate Change

Actor Ansel Elgort, best known for his role in The Fault in Our Stars, admitted that the left “overexaggerates” political issues like climate change, which the actor believes has been counterproductive for environmentalists.

“I have no hope,” said Ansel Elgort to HuffPost on the current state of politics in America.

The Baby Driver star added that he believes there are still some issues — such as the environment — that transcend politics, and therefore, can be detached from political partisanship, but that many are not willing to meet in the middle, because “the left overexaggerates” the problem.

“There are some issues, though, that hopefully we can detach from politics and take into our own hands, like the environment. I hope that people all over can throw out the window [the idea] that it has to do with politics,” the actor said.

“[Conservatives] think, ‘I’m a right-winger, so those crazy environmentalists are the same people who are trying to take away my gun rights,'” said Elgort. “The problem is that the left over exaggerates and the right can feel that over exaggeration, so then they shun whatever scientific proof there is.”

“It all becomes super confusing,” he added. “I feel like we all need to sort of meet in the middle there.”

Elgort is not the only member of Hollywood fretting over environmental issues. A recent climate change feature published by Variety quoted Hollywood director James Cameron, rocker Dave Matthews, model and actress Cara Delevingne, who said “the world will end, no joke,” if “the governments” don’t do something about the environment.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo, on Parler at @alana, and on Instagram.