Former 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton spent nearly an hour sifting through emails as part of an art exhibit in Venice, Italy.

The former Democrat nominee is shown looking through more than 60,000 pages of emails printed out and placed in large stacks on a makeshift presidential resolute desk for an exhibit called, “HILLARY: The Hillary Clinton Emails,” by artist Kenneth Goldsmith.

Hillary Clinton spent an hour yesterday reading her emails at my exhibition of all 62,000 pages of them in Venice. She is pictured here at a replica of the Oval Office Resolute Desk, stacked with her emails. pic.twitter.com/V8T27klycr — Kenneth Goldsmith (@kg_ubu) September 11, 2019

Francesco Urbano Ragazzi, the exhibit’s curator, said in a statement that Clinton visited the Venetian Teatro Italia in Venice where the exhibit was being held on Tuesday and sat down at the resolute desk to look through the thousands of pages of emails.

Goldsmith told HuffPost Clinton’s visit to the exhibit was a complete surprise, while Ragazzi and other organizers thought her showing up was a joke.

“Someone close to Mrs. Clinton contacted us very informally a few days before her visit. We realized that it wasn’t a joke only when we saw the security service inside the exhibition space at 9 am on Tuesday,” exhibit organizers told HuffPost via email.

All the emails on the desk were sent in printed format from the domain name clintonemail.com between 2009 and 2013, according to a description of the exhibit from the co-organizer Zuecca Projects.

“It makes them accessible to everyone and allows everyone to read them,” Clinton reportedly told a local news outlet in Italy, adding that “they are just a bunch of boring emails.”

Clinton also tweeted about the exhibit on Thursday, saying, “Someone alert the House GOP”:

Found my emails at the Venice Biennale. Someone alert the House GOP. pic.twitter.com/eeXaKhy9Dz — Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) September 12, 2019

The exhibition, which started in May, runs until November 24.