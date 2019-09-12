Photos: First Lady Melania Trump Remembers Those Lost on 9/11

AP/Getty Images

First Lady Melania Trump joined President Donald Trump on Wednesday to remember the nearly 3,000 Americans lost in the September 11, 2001 terrorist attacks on the nation.

Mrs. Trump chose a solemn black shirt dress by Ralph Lauren, an appropriate nod to her home of New York City, a snakeskin belt, and black pumps by Manolo Blahnik as she walked with the president across the South Lawn of the White House for a moment of silence.

Afterward, Mrs. Trump laid a wreath during a ceremony at the Pentagon in Washington, D.C. to commemorate the 18th anniversary of the attacks.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(Alex Wong/Getty Images)

(NICHOLAS KAMM/AFP/Getty Images)

(Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder

