Video: Stephen King Laments ‘Dark Times’ Under Trump

Prolific horror author and Hollywood producer Stephen King hit the The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on Wednesday night and went after President Donald Trump and Sen. Susan Collins (R-ME).

King’s latest and 61st novel The Institute, about supernatural children who are abducted from their parents and are incarcerated, is a not-so-sublte call back to the current border crisis.

“I try to keep my politics and my stories separate, but they bleed over because I also have a life. And these have been kind of dark times,” Stephen King told Colbert who asked the Carrie scribe if Trump’s immigration agenda influenced his latest horror novel.

King told the ladies of The View something similar earlier in the day. “the thing is, you write, and I try to keep my politics separate from the stuff that I write, the stories because I think people like story.”

“People want the story. And if they want the news, they want the stuff they can go and get on MSNBC, or they can go on Fox or whatever. But sometimes, life comes along and imitates art instead of the other way around. And as I was re-writing this book, all at once I find out we’re locking little kids up in cages on the border, and I’m thinking to myself, ‘This is like my book.’”

King also explained why he blocked President Trump on Twitter: “I have a fairly high tolerance for crap but there comes a certain time to turn it off.”

Colbert then showed the audience a tweet from King, in which he said “Hey-hey, ho-ho, Susan Collins has to go.”

Hey-hey, ho-ho, Susan Collins has to go. — Stephen King (@StephenKing) September 4, 2019

“Let’s put it this way,” King said when Colbert asked if he was a fan of the Maine Republican senator. “Susan Collins has been there for about a thousand years and it’s time for somebody a little newer and somebody who’s got a little bit more of a liberal bend.”

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, from HarperCollins. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.