Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman is coming under intense fire after being sentenced to just 14 days in jail after she paid $15,000 to have her daughter’s SAT falsified.

CNN’s Ana Navarro was quick to share her thoughts on the matter and called out the hypocrosy in Huffman’s sentence.

“A man spent 36 years in prison for stealing $50 from a bakery,” Navarro wrote on Twitter. “Felicity Huffman got 14 days.”

Survivor contestant Eliza Orlins also expressed displeasure with the ruling in Huffman’s case.

“Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to 14 days in jail. Last week, the Manhattan DA recommended 30 days jail for stealing a loaf of bread,” Orlins said. “A few months ago, Manhattan DA recommended one year jail for a man who stole cough syrup and toothpaste from a Duane Reade. #injustice”

Author Raquel Cepeda also weighed in on the matter and called out the justice system’s rulings regarding race, saying Huffman’s ruling relates to white privilege. She wrote, “If only Black and Latinx Americans knew what it was like to serve 2 weeks for committing a felony. #WhitePrivilege”

Comedian Karlous Miller also reacted to Huffman’s ruling, questioning whether race had anything to do with it. “Black people, you ever heard of a 2 week prison sentence,” Miller asked in a tweet.

Civil rights activist Kristen Clarke took to Twitter to compare Huffman’s case to that of Kaleif Browder, a black man who was spent three years at Reiker’s Island and later commited suicide after his release.

“Felicity Huffman: 14 DAYS for her role in a federal conspiracy and financial fraud higher ed scandal,” Clarke wrote. “Kaleif Browder: 3 YEARS at Reikers after being accused of stealing a backpack. He spent much of that time in solitary. He committed suicide after release.”

Former ESPN host Jemele Hill joined in on calling out the hypocrisy of Huffman’s ruling, placing a “bet” that Huffman will not carry out the sentence.

In addition to Huffman’s 14 day jail sentence, she received a $30,000 fine, 250 hours of community service, and a year’s worth of probation.

As reported by Tom Ciccotta, “Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 in exchange for a specialized SAT proctor that would correct answers on her daughter’s exam. Huffman’s daughter scored 400 points higher on the doctored exam than she did on her previous SAT exam.”

“I am deeply sorry to the students, parents, colleges, and universities who have been impacted by my actions,” Huffman said in the courtroom before she was sentenced Friday. ”I am sorry to my daughter, Sophia, my daughter, Georgia, and my husband, Bill. I have betrayed them all.”

Ciccotta also reported: “Lori Loughlin, the former Full House actress, is due in court on October 2. Loughlin has been accused of paying $500,000 to have her two daughters admitted into the University of Southern California. As part of the alleged scam, Loughlin created fake athletic profiles by asking her daughters to pose on rowing equipment for photos even though they had never competed.”