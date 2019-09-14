Jim Carrey to Nancy Pelosi: ‘START THE HEARINGS! IMPEACH THIS ANIMAL!!’

Actor Jim Carrey unleashed his latest politically charged drawing, sending a stern message to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) to start impeachment hearings and to oust the “animal” President Donald Trump.

“Hey, Nancy Pelosi: There’s something on the wing! Some THING! You may wanna grit your teeth and cross your fingers while this gremlin rips the engines apart – but the rest of us want to live.” Jim Carrey captioned his drawing, which saw a hideous Pelosi standing front of an airplane wing being clawed by Trump.

“START THE HEARINGS! IMPEACH THIS ANIMAL!!” Carrey wrote.

September 13, 2019

The Sonic the Hedgehog star’s latest offering comes as House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY) has moved forward with conducting an “impeachment inquiry” into President Trump and his administration.

“I think, personally, the evidence is very strong on a dozen different impeachable offenses, but that’s my personal opinion at the moment,” Rep. Nadler said during Friday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s The Last Word.

Speaker Pelosi has taken fire from the left for years over her opposition to impeaching President Trump since a vote to impeach would ultimately fail in the Republican-controlled Senate, where a two-thirds majority is necessary. Impeachment is also politically dangerous, as a majority of Americans don’t want Trump impeached and removed from office.

