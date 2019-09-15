Hollywood Goes After Brett Kavanaugh: ‘He MUST Be Impeached’

Hollywood took to social media on Sunday and called for the impeachment of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh following a New York Times report that a collage classmate claims he saw Kavanaugh “with his pants down at a different drunken dorm party, where friends pushed his penis into the hand of a female student.”

“One of Trump’s Supreme Court appointments sits in a stolen seat. The other has sexually assaulted women and committed perjury about it. So there’s that,” said left-wing Hollywood director Rob Reiner.

One of Trump’s Supreme Court appointments sits in a stolen seat. The other has sexually assaulted women and committed perjury about it. So there’s that. — Rob Reiner (@robreiner) September 15, 2019

“What’s the process for impeaching a Supreme Court Justice?” Angel Has Fallen star Piper Perabo asked.

What’s the process for impeaching a Supreme Court Justice? — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 15, 2019

The new allegation against Justice Kavanaugh “echoes” a claim, the Times reported, made against him last year by Deborah Ramirez. Ramirez alleged that as a drunken Yale University freshman, Brett Kavanaugh “exposed himself at a drunken dormitory party.” She also admitted to having “significant gaps in her memories” regarding the alleged encounter. Ramirez’s college best friend also told the Times that she had “never heard of” the incident in question.

Still, celebrities piled on, seeing the report against Kavanaugh as reason enough to call for his ousting from the Supreme Court.

“He MUST be Impeached.” actress Debra Messing said.

He MUST be Impeached. https://t.co/bEQfAplOoo — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 15, 2019

“Agreed. Kavanaugh should’ve never gotten the job in the first place. He has no place making decisions at the highest level for our country. I do not trust him and I don’t know a single woman who does. Impeach him NOW. #ImpeachKavanaugh” said actress Amber Tamblyn.

Agreed. Kavanaugh should’ve never gotten the job in the first place. He has no place making decisions at the highest level for our country. I do not trust him and I don’t know a single woman who does. Impeach him NOW. #ImpeachKavanaugh https://t.co/N3qqrZYD8T — Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) September 15, 2019

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell chimed in on Sunday, saying “Fortunately a majority of Senators and the American people rallied behind timeless principles such as due process and the presumption of innocence. I look forward to many years of service to come from Justice Kavanaugh.”

Fortunately a majority of Senators and the American people rallied behind timeless principles such as due process and the presumption of innocence. I look forward to many years of service to come from Justice Kavanaugh. — Leader McConnell (@senatemajldr) September 15, 2019

Check out all the Hollywood hate below.

Kavanaugh frantically sliding into Trump's DMs: Hush, please. I would never survive discovery. https://t.co/PSgjFFZRcF — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 15, 2019

Don’t any US citizens have standing to bring this shit to court? https://t.co/YgLQvFJDs3 — Patricia Arquette (@PattyArquette) September 15, 2019

Once my friend rested his dick on my dog’s nose. We call him “Filthy Randy” and he doesn’t serve on the Supreme Court. — Michael Ian Black (@michaelianblack) September 15, 2019

Former classmate reportedly told FBI of another Kavanaugh allegation https://t.co/vRdemY0n61 — Mia Farrow (@MiaFarrow) September 15, 2019

I don’t have anything insightful to say about Kavanaugh but I really encourage journalists/Congress/protestors to crawl up his ass & build a house because he is QUITE a nexus of everything fucked up about the US & needs to be understood thoroughly/stopped. — rob delaney (@robdelaney) September 15, 2019

Kavy lies. You can see it in his eyes. — (((Disloyal))) (@JoshMalina) September 15, 2019

Democrats and Independents who are sick of this shit: Let the lies by Brett Kavanaugh and the cover up by the GOP-controlled Senate fuel your disgust and turn that anger into votes. Let’s take back our country in 2020 and keep men like Kavanaugh and Trump out of government. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) September 15, 2019

Jerome Hudson is Breitbart News Entertainment Editor and author of the forthcoming book 50 Things They Don’t Want You to Know, from HarperCollins. Follow Jerome Hudson on Twitter @jeromeehudson.