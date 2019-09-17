Aaron Sorkin Declares Trump ‘Staggeringly, Breathtakingly Dumb’

The West Wing creator Aaron Sorkin has called President Donald Trump “staggeringly, breathtakingly dumb” in a recent interview, adding that the current West Wing is filled with “a lot of mustache twirling and cowardice.”

Sorkin made the remarks in an interview with Vanity Fair magazine for the 20th anniversary of The West Wing, which debuted on NBC in 1999 and ran for seven seasons.

“We’re living in a world of just crude politics, corruption in plain sight, out-and-out lying, and a staggeringly, breathtakingly dumb person in the Oval Office,” Sorkin said.

The Oscar-winning writer of The Social Network said Trump still functions as a reality-show character. “Well, as a TV character, he doesn’t work. I mean, he works as a reality-show character, but he’s certainly not a hero.”

The scribe offered conjecture about Trump’s upbringing: “There’s always a feeling of, Oh if only someone had just loved him, he would’ve gone on to great things. That doesn’t exist with Trump… In the Trump West Wing, there just seems to be a lot of mustache twirling and cowardice.”

Sorkin has repeatedly criticized Trump through the years.

He told The Hollywood Reporter that Trump is a “dumb guy” with an “observable psychiatric disorder,” and described his candidacy as “dangerous” in USA Today.

Throughout his TV career, Sorkin has inserted his political beliefs into shows like The West Wing — which some jokingly refer to as The Left Wing — and HBO’s The Newsroom.

Sorkin also expressed doubt that there will be a reboot of The West Wing in the future.

“That’s the problem: I don’t know what it would look like,” he told Vanity Fair. “Do you create a world in which there is such thing as Trumpism, or not? And if the answer is not, then do we care?”