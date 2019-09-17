Former White House press secretary Sean Spicer took to the dance floor in a dazzling green blouse Monday night for his debut on ABC’s Dancing with the Stars, and viewers expressed a mixture of delight, horror, and confusion.

“Shame on ABC for normalizing Sean Spicer and for making this pop up in my timeline a million times and searing images into my eyes I can never forget,” said one user on Twitter.

I am going on record to say that I strongly prefer the Sean Spicer on the right. Goodnight. pic.twitter.com/DwNTUVcZbe — Jonathan Merritt (@JonathanMerritt) September 17, 2019

I wish Sean Spicer had dressed like this for press briefings in the White House. pic.twitter.com/ozaWlQlenv — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) September 17, 2019

“if sean spicer gotta be on #dwts at least the costume designers are fighting back,” said one user on Twitter.

“Sean Spicer on #DWTS is my spirit animal, my air sign, and my Neopet all in one,” tweeted another user.

Jesus Christ Sean Spicer in the gayest shirt I've ever seen on Dancing With the Stars — Joe Lamour 🇹🏳️‍🌈 (@lamour) September 17, 2019

“I haven’t watched a lot of [Dancing with the Stars] in my day but this is the only thing I want [President Trump] to tweet about tonight,” said another, who posted a video of Spicer playing bongos on the show.

Some Twitter users, however, expressed that while they desired to crack jokes and enjoy the show, they have nonetheless decided to stay angry over Spicer’s appearance, as he is the president’s former press secretary.

Just made a pretty serviceable Sean Spicer joke but deleted it after realizing I don’t have a sense of humor about dishonest assholes who sell their soul to a corrupt piece of shit like Donald Trump & betray the American public’s trust the way Spicer did. Fuck him & fuck ABC. — Jon Zal (@OfficialJonZal) September 17, 2019

“I get the instinct to make fun of Sean Spicer for looking ridiculous on DWTS, but that’s the whole reason he’s going on [the show],” tweeted another. “He’s playing a clown for laughs because he’d rather be seen as a clown than a fascist. It’s his rehab campaign. Don’t help rehab fascists.”

“Still so upset this is happening but a personal and sincere thank you to Se*n Sp*cer’s costume designer #DWTS” said one user.

“Everyone who posts a Sean Spicer DWTS gif gets blocked, do not test me,” affirmed another.

Other users on Twitter reacted to the debut by expressing their desire to see the former press secretary injured, or in prison.

Would I be a bad person if I secretly hoped that @seanspicer broke both of his legs competing on #DWTS? pic.twitter.com/GY6xTOIX5u — Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets) September 17, 2019

Sean Spicer should have gone to prison for helping Donald Trump obstruct justice, but I'll accept the punishment of whatever the hell that outfit was that Spicer had to wear tonight on Dancing With the Stars. — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) September 17, 2019

My opinoon on Sean Spicer… He can eat a pile of shit and fuck himself in whatever he wears because he is a horrible human. Thank you. — Tony Posnanski (@tonyposnanski) September 17, 2019

“Idk, maybe it’s just because I don’t watch the show, but it feels like there’s about a million more important things to be upset about than Sean Spicer being on #DWTS,” noted one user.

Spicer’s appearance on Dancing with the Stars has caused controversy among viewers. Last month, fellow DWTS contestant Karamo Brown was chastised on Twitter after he casually defended the former press secretary in an interview.

“People would look at us and think that we’re polar opposites, but I’m a big believer that if you can talk to someone and meet in the middle, you can learn about each other and help each other both grow,” said Brown, which elicited outrage among fans.

Spicer scored 12 out of 30 in his debut performance on Monday night.

“Am I the only one who caught Lamar Odom’s reaction to Sean Spicer’s score?” mentioned one user on Twitter, who posted a video zoomed in on Odom’s facial expression after Spicer’s score was announced.

Odom had received a score of 11 out of 30.

You can follow Alana Mastrangelo on Twitter at @ARmastrangelo and on Instagram.