Kanye West Reveals Next Album: ‘Jesus Is King’

Rap superstar and fashion mogul Kanye West confirmed the release date of his highly anticipated new album, Jesus is King, while speaking at a Baptist Church in Atlanta on Sunday, new footage has revealed.

Addressing around 600 guests who attended the New Birth Missionary Baptist Church to hear the Grammy Award-winning artist’s speech, West can be heard saying that the album “is out September 27th… so let’s continue this.”

West’s wife Kim Kardashian West first announced “Jesus Is King” on Instagram last month, with a notepad revealing its release date of September 27th, as well as the album title and the titles of its 12 tracks.

The image, which also features an open bible and a yellow notepad with biblical phrases written across the page, has since become the front page of his official website.

During his Sunday’s Service, the 42-year-old also urged the congregation to get “right with God” and start setting a good example for households in neighborhoods “lacking a father.”

“The fathers. If it’s a household next to yours that’s lacking a father, you [be] that father now,” he said. “You speak up on that block. You set that example.”

West also encouraged attendees to only seek validation from God rather than from other human beings.

“Let’s not be concerned with the opinions of men at all. Only the opinion of God,” he continued. “Let’s not be concerned with the validation of men at all. Only of God. I know, we say, ‘This is the culture, that’s the culture.’ To be radically in service to Christ is the only culture that I want to know about.”

The rapper went on to thank God for everything he has brought to his life, including more intimate relations with his family and his decision not to seek out material happiness.

“Thank you for saving me, for replenishing me, for delivering me,” said West, speaking to God. “When I found out about you — I got closer to my children. I got closer to my family because the devil had me chasing a gold statue, had me chasing cars, had me chasing numbers.”

“The power of God cannot be calculated by a number, by a first-week sale, by a bank account, by how many cars you drive, by how big your house is, and how many acres you got,” affirmed West. “It’s God inside of us. It’s God inside of family. It’s God inside of friendship that we hold each other accountable.”

Last month, West and his wife Kim Kardashian attended a similar Sunday service in Dayton, Ohio, to honor the victims of August 4th mass shooting that left over nine people dead and more than two dozen wounded.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.