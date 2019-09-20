Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Shades of Cool for U.S.-Australia State Dinner
First lady Melania Trump greeted Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and his wife, Jennifer Morrison, at the White House on Friday for a state dinner in shades of cool blues — a nod to the island nation’s aquatic lifestyle.
For the daytime, Mrs. Trump welcomed the Morrisons in an icy blue crepe knit dress by Scanlan Theodore, the Aussie brand founded in Melbourne in 1987. The dress features billowing cocoon-like sleeves, a cinched belt and v-neck cutout, retailing for about $800.
The cool tone is not only synonymous with Mrs. Trump, who has made the shade one of her signatures since her debut as first lady when she wore a Ralph Lauren ensemble in the same color, but it harks back to Australia’s shoreline.
Mrs. Trump paired the Scanlan Theodore number with Christian Louboutin stilettos in an iridescent snakeskin pattern. Perhaps Mrs. Trump and her personal couturier Hervé Pierre had Australia’s wildlife in mind when creating this look?
