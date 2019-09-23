PHOTOS: 11 Best and Worst Dressed Actresses at the 2019 Emmys

Fierce fashion was in full force at this year’s Emmy Awards, with lots of stellar hits and almost as many tragic misses.

Here, I break down my top 11 best and worst dressed actresses at the 2019 Emmys, from sparkling paisley to sheer nightmares. Buckle up!

Best Dressed — Michelle Williams in Louis Vuitton

Michelle Williams seems to always be on the cutting edge of fashion and for her first red carpet of awards season, she showed once again just why that is.

What’s most impressive about Williams’ Louis Vuitton sweetheart column dress is not necessarily its the most beautiful gown at the Emmys, but more that its a subtle risk with its dark teal color against paisley in gold, lavender, cobalt blue, and pink. It is difficult to ensure small prints photograph well on red carpets, yet the intricacies and beadwork of this gown couldn’t be clearer.

Williams is a master at not overdoing it — a lesson she could surely teach the Instagram generation of actresses. Here, she swept her platinum locks to the wide with a single wave, wore no earrings, no necklace, no bracelets, no vibrant lip color, and shoes we can’t even see. Minimalism is always the new black.

Worst Dressed — Patricia Arquette in LBV

At the top of my worst dressed list, there is no one more absurd at the Emmys this year than Patricia Arquette, in personality and fashion-wise. Arquette’s severe bangs age her terribly while her white LBV gown, which features pleats at the shoulders and billowing cuffed sleeves, reads more like an altar boy robe from the set of Meryl Streep’s “Doubt” circa 2008.

It’s unfortunate because her steel-plated clutch, alone, is magnificently “Game of Thrones” and the single-pendant earrings are lovely, but neither can save this look.

Best Dressed — Naomi Watts in Dior

As I’ve written before, Glamour with a capital G is long lost on Hollywood’s reigning women. Instead, we’ve had to endure nearly a decade of woke statements and new age attitudes that have clouded the days of Joan Rivers on the red carpet gabbing about nothing more than FASHION.

However, every so often, we get a glimpse back to what it was like to simply enjoy beautiful things. At this year’s Emmys, Naomi Watts brought us back with this black Christian Dior ballgown featuring polka-dotted tulle, a lace bodice, a mesh overlay across the bust, and a twisted black velvet belt.

Orangey red lips, dazzling jewels, and a waved side part tied this ensemble together for an old Hollywood moment that the public needs more and more of.

Worst Dressed — Amy Adams in Fendi

There is effectively no redeeming quality about Amy Adams’ Fendi gown that she wore to the Emmys this year, not even the fit is quite right. Does anyone ever look good, aside from maybe Kate Moss, in sheer black with a nude lining underneath? I’ve yet to see this be executed correctly.

The collar, the sleeves, the leaf stitching, the silver hoops, and — last but not least — the fish braided ponytail are beneath this A-list actress. As a rich woman once said, even Fendi makes mistakes.

Best Dressed — Catherine O’Hara in Greta Constantine

Catherine O’Hara loves the black and white aesthetic, and who could blame her? Wearing Greta Constantine, the Toronto, Canada-based label, is fitting for the Toronto-born actress who has stayed edgy through the years with her black nail polish and smokey eyes.

This oversized checkerboard gown is breathtakingly fitted and O’Hara’s platform black heels — very off-the-runway Saint Laurent — and small, jet-black clutch are so fresh and mod. Calling all young actresses, this is how you dress for the Emmys.

Worst Dressed — Amy Poehler in Greta Constantine

Coincidentally, Greta Constantine designed one of my best-dressed looks (See above!) and easily one of the worst of the evening. Amy Poehler in this half-ass, cheap gold onesie left me asking, ‘Is this a jumpsuit or an undone tux?’

For a shorter-than-average girl, we should always be able to see your feet in a pair of pants. In this case, we see ballooning pleated pantlegs draping over what we must assume is a heel. There’s also a plunging neckline that’s too long for just a v-neck and not long enough for dramaticism. We’re also going to assume that this is an untied bow-tie hanging around her neck, why exactly? And lastly, there’s a sleeve that is what you would typically find on a t-shirt. Why not sleeveless or long sleeves?

When there are more questions than answers, it’s bad. And this is just bad.

Best Dressed — Mandy Moore in Brandon Maxwell

Who would have thought that all these years later, Mandy Moore would surpass so many of her contemporaries (think Amanda Bynes, Lindsay Lohan, Raven Symone) to be standing on the red carpet in a buxom red and pink Brandon Maxwell gown waiting to be showered with awards?

Moore is a dream in this stunning number with its open, off-the-shoulder neckline, fluffy pink sleeves, cummerbund waist, and high-slit skirt. The touch of delicate rings, red strappy stilettos, and volumed hair is just enough sexy to let this dress do most of the talking.

Worst Dressed — Taraji P. Henson in Vera Wang

As you can see, red and pink is a trendy color combination at the moment that may already need to be retired after this year’s Emmys. While Mandy Moore showed us how to wear these shades, Taraji P. Henson shares the ‘How Not To’ side of the story in this Vera Wang gown.

So much of what is usually wrong with red carpet looks are their overbearing designs and attention-grabbing elements. This is certainly the case with Henson’s gown. Sheer, draped sleeves, an unnecessary plunging neckline, a beaded belt, and high-slit skirt are just a few of the elements of this gown, if you can believe it.

Why so much fuss for such a gorgeous girl? If you try and dress on and it makes you want to fan out its sleeves like a bird, chances are you should take it off, put it back on the rack, and act like you never considered buying it.

Best Dressed — Kerry Washington in Alexandre Vauthier

Avid readers know I’m a sucker for women in androgynous tuxes on the red carpet. Amongst a sea of gowns, be a suit. Kerry Washington took that mantra but pulled all of the severity and masculinity out of it.

In this Alexandre Vauthier look, Washington is as cool as ever in a ruffled white shirt, loosely open, and black sequined trousers. And because that’s just not enough cool, she added thick winged black eyeliner and a messy ponytail.

This is one of the ensembles that is going to age very well.

Worst Dressed — Marisa Tomei in Ralph & Russo

There’s that red-pink color combination again! And this time, it’s the opposite of what was wrong with Taraji P. Henson’s version. Instead, Marisa Tomei’s Ralph & Russo gown reads like a red carpet Halloween costume because it checks off all the cliche boxes.

Side-shoulder, check! Draping, check! High-slit, check! Stiletto pump, check! Knots at shoulder and hip, check and check! Loud colors to get attention, check! I’d say this look suffers from Sofía Vergara-syndrome, that is to say, it’s a generic dress with no insight into the wearer’s personal style.

Best Dressed — Christina Applegate in Vera Wang

Christina Applegate (forever working class America’s ‘It Girl’ as Kelly Bundy) channeled sleeping beauty vibes in this Vera Wang gown with its lingerie-esque lace, frills, and luxe sheerness. Personally, I would have lost the clutch bag, nonetheless, this gown is dreamy and girly, soft and whimsical, and desirable and risqué.

The gown’s ruffled high-neckline, trim along the waist, and jutting cap sleeves are kitschy and divine and Applegates dripping diamond earrings and side part hark back to those golden days of Hollywood. Black nails give this the edge it needs.

