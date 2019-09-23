Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Returns to Manhattan in French Buckle Pumps

First Lady Melania Trump returned to her home of Manhattan, New York City on Monday to ring the opening bell at the New York Stock Exchange, a long held tradition, in all black with iconic French buckle pumps.

Melania Trump greeted schoolchildren in a sleeveless black Prada dress featuring a matching belt and giant front flap pockets — a signature of the Italian brand.

Most notably, Mrs. Trump wore a pair of patent leather buckle pumps by Rogier Vivier, the French designer who famously slipped his stilettos on Catherine Deneuve for her role in Belle de Jour. The ensemble is a kind of modern spin on Deneuve’s mod wardrobe from the 1967 film.

Mrs. Trump originally wore these Roger Vivier heels with a black Christian Dior coat while visiting France on her European tour this summer, loyal Fashion Notes readers will recall.

Still in love with this First Lady Melania Trump channeling Catherine Deneuve moment. A Christian Dior coat and Roger Vivier buckle pumps. Oh so Belle De Jour! https://t.co/poFM3UyxNe pic.twitter.com/uVHI37bvLH — John Binder 👽 (@JxhnBinder) June 14, 2019

The nearly four-inch pumps, with their metal buckles and square toes, retail for $775.

