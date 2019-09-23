Watch: Thousands Join Kanye West for ‘Sunday Service’ in Wyoming

After his recent purchase of a ranch south of Cody, Wyoming, Grammy-winning rapper-producer Kanye West held a “Sunday Service” at the Robbie Powwow Garden on the grounds of the Buffalo Bill Center of the West.

According to the marketing manager who rented the event venue, nearly 4,000 people showed up to take part in the free, hour-long service with West.

“It was a very spur of the moment thing for literally everyone,” said Levi Meyer, PR and marketing manager for the BBCW. “With that in mind and thinking about how big the turnout really was, that just shows how much people wanted to see a special event like this.”

Meyer, who was raised in Cody, also spoke on the politeness of the crowd, saying “The whole crowd was so positive and polite. I have never heard a musical sound so big in Cody, Wyoming. It was unbelievable.”

Meyer added, “People came a long ways to see this. It really brought in a new crowd to Cody and the museum.”

According to an event Instagram account, a choir, with an estimated 8o singers, flew in from Burbank, California, to attend and perform at the event.

The choir, which was lead by director Jason White, congregated in a grassy area and were later joined by West and others.

In regards to future events, Meyer said it is unclear when, or if, there will be another event in Cody in the future.

“I don’t think I can say either way … It’s really hard to tell,” Meyer stated.

Earlier this month, West held a “Sunday Service” event in Chicago, Illinois, which was also attended by fellow Chicago crooner Chance the Rapper.