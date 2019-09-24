First Lady Melania Trump wore one of the most coveted fashion items of the autumn season to attend her husband’s address to the United Nations assembly in Manhattan, New York City, on Tuesday.

For her second day in Manhattan, Melania Trump wore a soft ecru belted wool-crepe coat by Gucci from the Pre-Fall 2019 Collection. The 1970s-inspired coat — with its giant front pockets, pleated cuffed sleeves, and oversized collar — features the brand’s iconic plastic interlocking “GG” belt.

The belt, worn in a shade of green by Lana Del Rey in Gucci’s latest perfume ad campaign, has become an instantly recognizable piece that is arguably one of fashion’s most coveted items at the moment. The Gucci coat retails for about $4,000.

Mrs. Trump, as well as her personal couturier Hervé Pierre, is seemingly drawn towards the 1960s and 1970s for style inspiration.

Not only has she worn mod Gucci coats in the past (Remember the pale yellow butterfly coat she wore to meet Russian President Vladimir Putin?!), but her visit to the New York Stock Exchange yesterday saw her channel Catherine Deneuve in the 1967 film Belle de Jour, wearing a pair of Roger Vivier buckle pumps.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.