Hollywood Erupts in Celebration over Impeachment: ‘Thank You Nancy’ ‘He Betrayed America’

The political Left in Hollywood exploded with joy on Tuesday after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) announced the launch of a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump.

“Not a perfect country, but one thing is inarguable: America wasn’t founded to be an authoritarian state. Impeach Trump. We’re accountable to the law. He must be. Hammer him,” Westworld star Jeffery Wright said. “Trump and any other Americans who favor authoritarianism can find another country.”

Not a perfect country, but one thing is inarguable: America wasn’t founded to be an authoritarian state. Impeach Trump. We’re accountable to the law. He must be. Hammer him. Trump and any other Americans who favor authoritarianism can find another country. — Jeffrey Wright (@jfreewright) September 24, 2019

Actress and Scorpion star Katherine McPhee said “Speaker Pelosi do your thing sis #ImpeachTrump.”

Calls for impeachment reached a fever pitch last week after reports surfaced of a July phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky, in which President Trump said he’d withhold military aid to Ukraine unless the country launched a probe into Hunter Biden’s business transactions in the country while his father, former Vice President Joe Biden was in office.

President Trump announced Tuesday that he directed White House chief of staff Mick Mulvaney to withhold the millions in military aid from Ukraine a week before his call with Zelensky. Trump also tweeted Tuesday that he would release the full transcript of his phone call with Zelensky.

“I am currently at the United Nations representing our Country, but have authorized the release tomorrow of the complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript of my phone conversation with President Zelensky of Ukraine,” President Trump said.

Political experts have long-argued that House Democrats don’t have the required votes to pass articles of impeachment against President Trump. Democrats need 218 votes for impeachment in the House. They face an even steeper 67-vote threshold in the U.S. Senate to convict and remove the president from office. As Pelosi announced an impeachment inquiry, Democrats have just about 175 votes despite their 235-seat majority. Today’s move by Pelosi may help encourage Democrats in her caucus who fear the political backlash a vote to impeach Trump might bring.

That’s math that’s not likely to slow Hollywood leftists’ calls to oust President Trump.

“Thank you, Nancy Pelosi,” belted Rosie O’Donnell. “I never thought this day would come!”

The Hollywood celebrations are rolling in. Check it all out below.

