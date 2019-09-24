Radiohead’s Thom Yorke Admits He Is a Climate change ‘Hypocrite’

Lead singer of the rock band Radiohead and environmental activist Thom Yorke has says he is a climate change”hypocrite,”admitting that he continues to fly around the world on a regular basis.

Appearing on the BBC radio show Desert Island Discs, Yorke said he was trying to change his ways.

“The thing I’ve always struggled somewhat with is that if I’m campaigning on climate change, I’m someone who has to fly for my work, so, boom, I’m a hypocrite,” he said. “I totally agree I’m a hypocrite, but I’m trying to do something about it, and yes, you’re right, I’m a hypocrite.”

Many might find Yorke’s honesty somewhat refreshing given that other prominent environmental activists, including former President Barack Obama, Prince Harry, and Leonardo DiCaprio have faced criticism for regularly flying on private jets. His confession comes as Swedish teen climate alarmist Greta Thunberg continues to lecture the world for what she says is global governments’ inability to combat climate change.

Thom Yorke has long been a committed environmental activist. Earlier this year, his band Radiohead responded to an alleged hack on a trove of their unreleased music by donating the $150,000 ransom fee to the environmental group Extinction Rebellion.

The 50-year-old is also a prominent political activist and supporter of the left-wing British Green Party, which champions environmental causes.

In 2017, Yorke and his bandmates enraged anti-Israel activists after dismissing a petition calling on them to refuse to perform in Israel in adherence to the Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement.

“Playing in a country isn’t the same as endorsing the government,” Yorke said at the time. “Music, art and academia is about crossing borders not building them, about open minds not closed ones, about shared humanity, dialogue and freedom of expression.”

