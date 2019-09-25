Elizabeth Banks: ‘I Can’t Believe Mike Pence Is Gonna Be President’

The Democrats’ latest push to impeach President Donald Trump has stunned actress Elizabeth Banks, who is dumbfounded by the possibility that Vice President Mike Pence is set to be POTUS.

“I can’t believe Mike Pence is gonna be President,” the Hunger Games star said on Wednesday.

I can’t believe Mike Pence is gonna be President. — Elizabeth Banks (@ElizabethBanks) September 25, 2019

Banks’ rant came just the full transcript of a July phone call between President Donald Trump’ and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky was released. Democrats and the establishment media had hyped the call as evidence and proof that President Trump committed impeachable crimes when he said he would withhold military aid to Ukraine unless the country’s leader agreed to launch a probe into Hunter Biden’s business transactions in the country while his father, former Vice President Joe Biden was in office.

But the transcript, released Wednesday, shows “no quid pro quo” Sen. Chuck Grasselty said. President Trump took a victory lap on Wednesday, mocking Democrats, saying ““Will the Democrats apologize after seeing what was said on the call with the Ukrainian President?” he asked on Twitter. “They should, a perfect call – got them by surprise!”

What’s more? Democrats in Congress are terrified and enraged by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s announced plan of an “official” impeachment inquiry into President Trump.

As for Elizabeth Banks, she’s likely still coping with Hillary Clinton loss to Trump in 2016.

The Pitch Perfect star was one of many Hollywood figures who appeared in a Funny or Die get out the vote music video, intended to gin up support for Clinton.

Banks also mocked Donald Trump in a politically charged speech at the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

And Banks is just the latest unhinged Hollywood star to float a conspiracy theory about the implications of President Trump’s phone call the Ukraine president.

