These Hollywood Stars Hyped National Voter Registration Day … and Impeaching Trump

Hollywood celebrities took to social media Tuesday to hype National Voter Registration Day while also banging the drum for impeaching President Donald Trump.

Celebrities including outspoken anti-Trump activists Alyssa Milano, Debra Messing, Samantha Bee, and Mark Ruffalo conspicuously paired up tweets calling for voter registration and impeachment. Some of the stars even retweeted each other’s posts.

“More than 17 million voters have been purged from the rolls since 2016. Get #VoteReady by checking voting status now. And please help me spread the word,” Milano tweeted Tuesday morning.

Today is #NationalVoterRegistrationDay! More than 17 million voters have been purged from the rolls since 2016. Get #VoteReady by checking voting status now. And please help me spread the word.https://t.co/y0lNFciCo0 — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) September 24, 2019

Just several minutes earlier, the Who’s the Boss? actress called for Trump’s impeachment, with a tweet saying: “We can not wait any longer. #ImpeachTrumpNow.”

Messing took a similar approach by tweeting early Tuesday morning, “EVERYTHING CAN WAIT. REGISTER TO VOTE.”

EVERYTHING CAN WAIT. REGISTER TO VOTE!🇺🇸

Today on National Voter Registration Day, text VOTER to 26797 to REGISTER , and to get everything you need to vote in ALL upcoming elections! #iamavoter #voterregistrationday pic.twitter.com/7KWdWUn0tw — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 24, 2019

Later in the morning, the Will & Grace star exhorted her followers to support impeachment proceedings against the President.

“The dam is breaking!” Messing tweeted. “We could start impeachment proceedings for real. We need to put the pressure on TODAY.”

The dam is breaking! We could start impeachment proceedings for real. We need to put the pressure on TODAY. Use this page to see where your Reps stand and call them NOW ↘️ ↘️ ↘️ https://t.co/dWyiGqrqTM — Debra Messing (@DebraMessing) September 24, 2019

Other Hollywood figures who launched similar messages include Judd Apatow and actress Piper Perabo.

The Angle Has Fallen actress tweeted her support of voter registration and Trump impeachment.

“Who chooses the Supreme Court justices won’t change unless you vote. You can’t vote unless you register. Go here to register, and try to find 3 new people to register today,” the actress wrote

Who chooses the Supreme Court justices won’t change unless you vote.

You can’t vote unless you register. Go here to register, and try to find 3 new people to register today. https://t.co/pgjIrwPSq7#NationalVoterRegistrationDay pic.twitter.com/iLxTDRTzTo — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 24, 2019

Perabo also posted her support for impeachment, saying “in case you’ve been busy … Trump said on TV that he asked the head of Ukraine to investigate Biden. And one can’t use the office of President to go after political rivals, that falls under high crimes and misdemeanors.”

Why #Impeachment? (in case you’ve been busy 🏽‍♀️) Trump said on TV that he asked the head of Ukraine to investigate Biden. And one can’t use the office of President to go after political rivals, that falls under high crimes and misdemeanors.https://t.co/JLdKMebgk8 #Whistleblower — Piper Perabo (@PiperPerabo) September 24, 2019

Mark Ruffalo told his social media followers that “registering to vote takes less than two minutes. If you haven’t registered, be sure to get it done now vs later!”

Registering to vote takes less than two minutes. If you haven’t registered, be sure to get it done now vs later! #VoterRegistrationDay 🗳 Check out @NatlVoterRegDay’s site for help on registering ➡ https://t.co/an5htNuFlv pic.twitter.com/qVfjPJpSnm — Mark Ruffalo (@MarkRuffalo) September 24, 2019

The actor then tweeted out his support for presidential impeachment.

The official Twitter account for TV talk show host Samantha Bee celebrated Tuesday with a pair of tweets on voter registration and impeachment. “Make sure you register to vote so we can get a president who correctly ‘uses’ quotation marks.”

Today is both National Punctuation Day and Voter Registration day! Make sure you register to vote so we can get a president who correctly “uses” quotation marks. #NationalVoterRegistrationDay https://t.co/0nmiY3r2UV — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 24, 2019

The Full Frontal with Samantha Bee on TBS account also tweeted Tuesday, expressing glee with the prospect of presidential impeachment. “Happy First Day of Fall (of the current administration!) #Impeach.”

Happy First Day of Fall (of the current administration!) #Impeach https://t.co/gIXVWlZfHH — Full Frontal (@FullFrontalSamB) September 24, 2019

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com