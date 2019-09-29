Jon Bon Jovi Declares Cory Booker ‘The Right Leader’ to Take on Trump

Rock icon Jon Bon Jovi dubbed bottom tier Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Cory Booker (D-NJ) the “right leader” to take on President Donald Trump in November 2020.

“I believe we need to respond with a strong call for unity and a renewed sense of shared purpose. I can’t think of anyone better than Cory Booker to rise to the challenge,” Bon Jovi said in an email soliciting donations for Booker’s fledgling campaign. “He is the right leader for this moment.”

“Cory needs all of us to step up right now so we can hit his $1.7 million end-of-quarter goal,” said the email, which came on the heels of Sen. Booker’s campaign manager, Addisu Demissie, warning that “without a fundraising surge to close out this quarter, we do not see a legitimate long-term path forward.”

The “Livin’ on a Prayer” crooner and New Jersey native has long-supported Booker’s campaign. Jon Bon Jovi and his wife, Dorothea, together donated $5,600 (a maximum amount) to Booker earlier this year and hosted a fundraiser for Booker’s campaign at their Hamptons home in August.

“To put it simply, I think Cory Booker is a great man who would do an amazing job in the White House,” Bon Jovi’s email said. “I’m lucky to call him a friend, and all of us would be lucky to call him our president.”

Booker currently sits near the bottom of nearly every national presidential poll.

