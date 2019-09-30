Director Joss Whedon: Ban Trump from Twitter ‘In the Interests of National Security’

Marvel movie director Joss Whedon has demanded that Twitter remove President Donald Trump from the platform in the “interests of national security.”

Joss Whedon made the declaration in response to a thread from a Twitter user going by the name of Julius Goat, who cited comments Trump made in an interview with Breitbart News about his supporters being “tough people.”

“I have the support of the police, the support of the military, the support of the Bikers for Trump — I have the tough people, but they don’t play it tough — until they go to a certain point and then it would be very bad, very bad,” Trump said at the time.

According to Julius Goat, such comments amounted to a threat of “civil war,” and Trump would apparently “order the police and military and militias to murder Americans.”

Civil war has always been the promise. He’s threatened to have the national guard occupy Chicago. He’ll order police and military and militias to murder Americans. He’s planning to. Just this year he threatened civil war. Remember this?https://t.co/f6HtNkFt4U — A.R. Moxon (Julius Goat) (@JuliusGoat) September 30, 2019

The thread caught the attention of Whedon, who described it as “crucial” and justification for Twitter to remove Trump’s account.

“Can I just add to this crucial thread that in the interests of national security he should be immediately banned from Twitter?” the Avengers director said. “#TakeTrumpOffTwitter.”

Can I just add to this crucial thread that in the interests of national security he should be immediately banned from Twitter? #TakeTrumpOffTwitter https://t.co/FegjAoV97E — Joss Whedon (@joss) September 30, 2019

Despite their infamy for blocking or suspending the accounts of mainstream conservatives, Twitter has repeatedly ruled out the possibility of banning Trump from the platform, arguing that “blocking a world leader from Twitter or removing their controversial Tweets would hide important information people should be able to see and debate.”

Whedon, meanwhile, remains one of Hollywood’s most fervent anti-Trump fanatics, repeatedly making hyperbolic and outright false claims about his plans as policies as president, and even fantasizing about his death.

In July, Whedon warned that Trump’s “fascist” administration” was planning to steal the 2020 presidential election “by armed force” and with the backing of “illegal militias.”

“We have a racist, fascist president who’s using armed thugs in law enforcement & illegal militias to keep us cowed & hopeless & he’ll take the 2020 election by armed force & blatant, treasonous criminality & that’s us now, we’re the country with concentration camps so happy 4th,” he wrote as the country celebrated Independence Day.

We have a racist, fascist president who’s using armed thugs in law enforcement & illegal militias to keep us cowed & hopeless & he’ll take the 2020 election by armed force & blatant, treasonous criminality & that’s us now, we’re the country with concentration camps so happy 4th — Joss Whedon (@joss) July 4, 2019

