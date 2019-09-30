Rob Schneider Slams Kamala Harris: ‘Grossly Un-American’ to Call on Twitter to Suspend Trump

Actor Rob Schneider slammed Sen. Kamala Harris on Monday night after the Democratic presidential candidate said President Donald Trump’s “Twitter account should be suspended.”

“Government officials asking corporations to sensor people is grossly unAmerican,” Rob Schneider said in reaction to Sen. Harris’ remarks on CNN. “Free Speech is to protect not just the speech you like but also the speech you find abhorrent. @KamalaHarris you are either for ALL of it or NONE of it.”

Sen. Harris joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper and called for President Trump to be de-platformed.

“Frankly, when you look at what he’s been tweeting today, directed at the whistleblower, directed at so many people, I frankly, think that based on this and all we’ve seen him do before, including attacking members of Congress that frankly his Twitter account should be suspended,” Harris said.

Earlier on Monday, President Trump took to Twitter and tweeted a quote from Pastor Robert Jeffress. “If the Democrats are successful in removing the President from office (which they will never be), it will cause a Civil War like fracture in this Nation from which our Country will never heal.” Pastor Jeffress said.

Indeed, Harris’ call to censor President Trump echoed Marvel movie director Joss Whedon, who demanded that Twitter remove President Trump from the platform in the “interests of national security.”

“Can I just add to this crucial thread that in the interests of national security he should be immediately banned from Twitter?” the Avengers director said adding the hashtag “#TakeTrumpOffTwitter.”

