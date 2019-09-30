SNL ‘Weekend Update’: Impeachment Process Was Too Slow for John Wilkes Booth

NBC’s Saturday Night Live aired a joke about presidential assassinations on Saturday when “Weekend Update” anchor Michael Che noted that the impeachment process was too slow for John Wilkes Booth.

During the segment, Che joked about how long the impeachment process takes, saying that President Donald Trump’s term “is only a four year job but it feels like it’s taking them five years to fire his ass.”

He then invoked Wilkes Booth, the actor who shot and killed President Abraham Lincoln at Ford’s Theatre in Washington in 1865.

“I bet somebody explained how long impeachment takes to John Wilkes Booth and he was like, ‘Okay, well, where is he at right now?'” Che said

The joke was part of SNL’s season opener, which included actor Alec Baldwin reprising his impersonation of Trump.

But the episode drew low viewership, suffering a 15 percent loss in overall viewers compared to its 2018 opener. The episode also lost 30 percent of its 18-49 age demographic from last year.

The Saturday Night Live assassination joke provoked condemnation from some viewers, who believed that it went too far.

