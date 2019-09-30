Actress Stacey Dash Arrested on Domestic Battery Charge

Actress Stacey Dash was arrested over the weekend in Florida on a domestic battery charge, according to law enforcement officials.

Dash, according to the Pasco County Sheriff’s Office, pushed and slapped the victims face during an argument at New Port Richey apartment around 7:45 p.m. EST.

The victim, a male whose name was left out of the police report, was left with scratch marks on his left upper arm. Though, according to TMZ, the victim was Dash’s husband, Jeffrey Marty.

Dash is best known for her acting role in the 1995 teen romantic comedy, Clueless.

In 2018, the actress turned one-time Fox News commentator launched a short-lived congressional bid for California’s 44th House District.