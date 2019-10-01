Watch: Chanel Runway Crasher Gets Shoved Off Stage By Gigi Hadid at Paris Fashion Week

A hilarious video is going viral on Tuesday showing model Gigi Hadid strong-arming French comedian Marie Benoliel, who rushed the stage during Chanel’s Spring-Summer runway show at Paris Fashion Week.

Marie S’Infiltre, real name is Marie Benoliel, ran past security guards, jumped on the runway, and joined the strutting models a video posted to Instagram shows.

“So today I wanted to aim for the impossible: the CHANEL show!” Benoliel said wrote on her YouTube channel. “Tribute to Karl Lagerfeld Oulalalala it’s done! Gigi darling, are you recovering from our fight in the backstage? You tore my hair, and I gave you a knockout. There we sip a Moscow Mule talking about our love stories. That it’s good to break in by inventing many mythos at fifteen checkpoints, then infiltrate without annoy anyone and roll ball on the most prestigious catwalk in the world! Where everyone makes a funeral head and takes himself very, very seriously.”

“Gigi Hadid was quite nervous by all means and reacted quite aggressively to me,” Benoliel told CNN. “She clearly did not understand my comic approach. I understand her reaction somewhat and continue to love her in spite of that.”

Benoliel also crashed the runway show of French lingerie brand Etam last week and rushed on to the Cannes Film Festival red carpet in 2017.

A Chanel spokesperson slammed Benoliel for her latest stunt.

“This person is a comedian known for this type of prank. She had crashed another runway recently. Her presence on the catwalk was not planned. Security guards simply led her to the exit at the end of the show.”

