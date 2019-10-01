HBO Max Series ‘DMZ’ from Ava DuVernay to Depict Second American Civil War

An upcoming HBO Max series from Ava DuVernay will depict the United States in the grips of a second American Civil War, with the federal government battling secessionist forces called the Free State armies.

Deadline reported Tuesday that DMZ has received a pilot order from HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from Warner Media. The show, based on the DC Comics title of the same name that debuted in 2005, takes place in what was formerly New York but is now a demilitarized zone.

Ava DuVernay will direct the pilot episode and produce the show, having recently scored multiple Emmy Award nominations for Netflix’s When They See Us, about the infamous Central Park jogger case.

HBO is set to adapt DC/Vertigo (Second American Civil War-set) comic #DMZ, appointing Ava DuVernay to direct the pilot. https://t.co/mX5yMdPtmI pic.twitter.com/5TLhgU0uHI — Den of Geek News! (@DenofGeekUS) October 1, 2019

Deadline said the new show will focus on a female medic on the island who is trying to keep residents alive while also finding her lost son. In the process, she “proves a source of hope in an America that has lost all sense of the idea.”

The report noted that the show is “prophetically well timed to yesterday’s tweet storm by Donald Trump.”

President Donald Trump tweeted a quote Tuesday from Pastor Robert Jeffress, who said on Fox News that if Democrats are successful in impeaching Trump, it would cause a “Civil War”-like fracture from which the country would not heal.

The tweet set off wild speculation among Democrats and liberal celebrities who claimed that Trump was threatening a Civil War.

Beto O’Rourke tweeted, “The language President Trump is using about treason and a Civil War is what inspires violence in this country.”

The language President Trump is using about treason and a Civil War is what inspires violence in this country. Republicans in the Senate: Do the right thing for this country while there is still time. pic.twitter.com/NmYDclQWp4 — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) October 1, 2019

Filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted, “This dangerous, sick individual must be removed as soon as possible.”

Isn’t threatening civil war an act of treason? On Friday he had the head of the NRA meet him in the White House. The message was clear: We have guns. They’re convinced liberals are scared by threats of violence. This dangerous, sick individual must be removed as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/xkcw7GkW9Z — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) October 1, 2019

DMZ is expected to begin production in early 2020, according to the report.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com