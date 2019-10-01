HBO Max Series ‘DMZ’ from Ava DuVernay to Depict Second American Civil War

An upcoming HBO Max series from Ava DuVernay will depict the United States in the grips of a second American Civil War, with the federal government battling secessionist forces called the Free State armies.

Deadline reported Tuesday that DMZ has received a pilot order from HBO Max, the upcoming streaming service from Warner Media. The show, based on the DC Comics title of the same name that debuted in 2005, takes place in what was formerly New York but is now a demilitarized zone.

Ava DuVernay will direct the pilot episode and produce the show, having recently scored multiple Emmy Award nominations for Netflix’s When They See Us, about the infamous Central Park jogger case.

Deadline said the new show will focus on a female medic on the island who is trying to keep residents alive while also finding her lost son. In the process, she “proves a source of hope in an America that has lost all sense of the idea.”

The report noted that the show is “prophetically well timed to yesterday’s tweet storm by Donald Trump.”

President Donald Trump tweeted a quote Tuesday from Pastor Robert Jeffress, who said on Fox News that if Democrats are successful in impeaching Trump, it would cause a “Civil War”-like fracture from which the country would not heal.

The tweet set off wild speculation among Democrats and liberal celebrities who claimed that Trump was threatening a Civil War.

Beto O’Rourke tweeted, “The language President Trump is using about treason and a Civil War is what inspires violence in this country.”

Filmmaker Michael Moore tweeted, “This dangerous, sick individual must be removed as soon as possible.”

DMZ is expected to begin production in early 2020, according to the report.

