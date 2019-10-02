Demi Lovato: ‘Never Felt More Renewed’ After Baptism in Same River as Jesus

Pop superstar Demi Lovato said she “never felt more renewed” in her life after her trip to Israel where she was baptized in the River Jordan.

The “Confident” singer wrote of her trip to the Holy Land in an October 1 Instagram post where she spoke of the “amazing opportunity to visit the places I’d read about in the Bible growing up.”

Lovato added that there is “something absolutely magical about Israel,” but admitted she “never felt such a sense of spirituality or connection to God.” Lovato also said that connection to God is “something I’ve been missing for a few years now.”

She wrote how amazed she was about being baptized in the River Jordan, “the same place Jesus was baptized.” She continued saying, “I’ve never felt more renewed in my life.”

Lovato told fans that she also visited the Western Wall, Yad Vashem, the Holocaust memorial, and the Shalva National Center, a facility that provides care for children with special needs.

“This trip has been so important for my well-being, my heart, and my soul,” Lovato wrote. “I’m grateful for the memories made and the opportunity to be able to fill the God-sized hole in my heart. Thank you for having me, Israel.”

Lovato needed a spiritual uplift after nearly dying in July from an overdose of heroin.

The Sorry Not Sorry singer was found unconscious inside her Hollywood Hills home on July 23 and was treated with Naracan as she was transported for emergency treatment.

Follow Warner Todd Huston on Twitter @warnerthuston.