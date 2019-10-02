‘Star Wars Resistance’ Producers Reveal Disney Series Features an ‘Absolutely Gay Couple’

The producers of Disney’s animated series Star Wars Resistance have revealed that the show has featured an “absolutely gay couple” from the very beginning.

Executive producers Justin Ridge and Brandon Auman told the Coffee with Kenobi podcast that the characters Orka and Flix are definitely a gay couple.

“I think it’s safe to say they’re an item,” Ridge said about the characters. “They’re absolutely a gay couple and we’re proud of that,” Auman added.

The characters own the “Office of Acquisitions” on the show’s starship Colossus.

After the producers offered their big reveal — which is not much of a reveal to fans of the show — one of the actors who voices the animated character was relieved.

“Oh, I’m so happy we’re allowed to say it,” Bobby Moynihan said. “I have had a sentence prepared for a year and a half if someone would finally ask me. I would say, All I can say is when Flix says ‘I love you,’ Orca says ‘I know.'”

However, some fans still complain that the series does not qualify as pro-LGBTQ because the characters are aliens, not humans. The leftist bloggers at sci-fi site Gizmodo, for instance, accused Star Wars Resistance of perpetrating a “half measure” for gay representation.

“In a universe where humans exist, it’s certainly welcome to see queer representation, but this couple’s not humanoid (like, say, Finn and Poe) so it feels like a bit of a half-measure,” Gizmodo said.

