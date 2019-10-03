Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Gets Cool in the Mountains for Trip to Wyoming

First Lady Melania Trump got cool in the mountains of Wyoming on Thursday as she visited a local troop of the Boy Scouts of America as part of her “Be Best” campaign.
In a pair of black J Brand skinny jeans, a black Ralph Laurent turtle neck, Timbaland leather boots, an ivory puffer coat, and Saint Laurent sunglasses, Mrs. Trump traveled to Jackson Hole to take in the views, greet local Boy Scouts, and head out on a river adventure.
Mrs. Trump’s metal-acetate Saint Laurent square-edged sunglasses retail for about $430.
View this post on Instagram
A great first day in #WY. Met w/ Jackson District @boyscoutsofamerica at the elk antler arches in town square learning about their conservation efforts w/ Nat’l Elk Refuge. Explored Snake River w/ 4th graders seeing lots of natural beauty. @nationalparkservice #EveryKidOutdoors #BeBest
View this post on Instagram
Our beautiful First Lady @flotus is in Jackson Hole during a trip supporting her “Be Best” campaign. She was seen in the town’s historic square posing with a local Boy Scout troop. According to a White House release earlier this week, the First Lady is promoting the “wellbeing” aspect of her “Be Best” campaign by encouraging children to spend more time outdoors. #melaniatrump #firstlady #flotus #jacksonhole #ootd #wyoming #nationalparks
John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.
