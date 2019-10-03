Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Gets Cool in the Mountains for Trip to Wyoming

(@FLOTUS)
@FLOTUS

First Lady Melania Trump got cool in the mountains of Wyoming on Thursday as she visited a local troop of the Boy Scouts of America as part of her “Be Best” campaign.

In a pair of black J Brand skinny jeans, a black Ralph Laurent turtle neck, Timbaland leather boots, an ivory puffer coat, and Saint Laurent sunglasses, Mrs. Trump traveled to Jackson Hole to take in the views, greet local Boy Scouts, and head out on a river adventure.

Mrs. Trump’s metal-acetate Saint Laurent square-edged sunglasses retail for about $430.

(Screenshot via @FLOTUS)

