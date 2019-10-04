‘Joker’ Screenings Canceled in L.A. Area After ‘Credible Threat’

A theater in Huntington Beach, California, canceled its showings of Joker after receiving what police called “credible threats.”

Screenings for the film were canceled at Century Huntington Beach and XD Theater on Thursday and police officers were sent to the facility, according to Variety.

Joker, based on the Batman comic book character and starring Joaquin Phoenix, has brought much controversy as it hits theaters for the first time.

The Huntington Beach Police Department released a statement on the incident saying that an investigation is under way.

“The police department deemed the threat was credible enough to provide a uniformed presence at the theater,” the statement reads. “As the investigation continued, our officers worked with the managers of the theater, who determined they would cancel the final two showings of the movie and close the theater out of an abundance of caution. Based on the investigation, and in working with theater management, it was determined that the theater could safely reopen today and resume normal operation.”

The theater only canceled Thursday’s showings of the film but police noted that officers will be on hand for enhanced security for the time being.

The FBI also reported that it was paying close attention to possible threats to theaters as the film starts its first run this month.

“The FBI, DHS and [National Counterterrorism Center] remain concerned that the volume of threatening language may lead to lone offender violence,” the FBI said in a bulletin to law enforcement.

