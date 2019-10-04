Robert De Niro Explodes on Employee in Profanity Laced Voicemail: ‘You’re F**king History’

Actor and far-left activist Robert De Niro can be heard exploding on his former personal assistant, Graham Chase Robinson, threatening her and warning she was “fucking history,” leaked voicemail messages reveal.

In the voicemail leaked by Robinson to entertainment outlet TMZ, De Niro is heard threatening her and calling her a “spoilt brat.”

“You f***ing don’t answer my calls? How dare you. You’re about to be fired. You’re fucking history,” he shouted. “Don’t be angry with me ’cause I’m pissed off ’cause I didn’t get a simple thing that I need right now here in California, where I’m here less than 24 hours, you gotta be fucking kidding me, you spoilt brat!”

The message forms part of the evidence being drawn up by Robinson, who filed a lawsuit in a New York federal court this week against De Niro, alleging he engaged in gender discrimination, harassment, workplace retaliation, verbal abuse, and even unwanted physical conduct.

In her complaint, Robinson claims De Niro repeatedly unloaded aggressive rants against her and at least one other female business partner, which included calling her a “bitch” and a “brat” while calling another woman a “cunt.”

“Ms. Robinson’s position became increasingly intolerable, and over the years she announced her intent to resign multiple times,” the lawsuit reads. “De Niro responded with both a carrot and a stick – he made promises to induce to her stay and threatened repercussions if she left.”

“De Niro also stood idly by while his friend slapped Ms. Robinson on her buttocks,” it continues. “He does not accept the idea that men should treat women as equals. He does not care that gender discrimination in the workplace violates the law. Ms. Robinson is a casualty of this attitude.”

The lawsuit is also a retaliation against De Niro, who filed his own $6 million lawsuit against Robinson back in August over her conduct as vice president of production and finance of his company Canal Productions.

In his complaint, De Niro alleges she misused corporate credit cards and binge-watched Netflix series while on the job, claims Robinson says have permanently damaged her reputation.

“The results have been devasting to Ms. Robinson. Her reputation and her career have been destroyed,” the suit states.

Although such claims remain untested in a court of law, De Niro has become infamous for his foul mouth and aggressive attitude. His most regular target is President Donald Trump, who he has denounced as a “mean-spirited, soulless, amoral, abusive con-artist son of a bitch,” while also expressing a desire to “punch him in the face.”

