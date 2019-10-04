Selena Gomez Declares Herself the Voice for Illegal Aliens in Netflix Doc ‘Living Undocumented’

Singer-actress Selena Gomez has expressed a wish to become “a voice” for illegal aliens in her new Netflix series Living Undocumented.

The Hollywood star recently tweeted a clip from the show, which debuted this week on Netflix, in which she sat down with three young illegal aliens to discuss their immigration status and personal lives.

“I had the honor of sitting down with some of the young adults from Living Undocumented where we had a genuine conversation about the immigration issue and their lives. It was honest and heartbreaking,” Gomez said.

I had the honor of sitting down with some of the young adults from Living Undocumented where we had a genuine conversation about the immigration issue and their lives. It was honest and heartbreaking. I would love for you guys to check it out. ❤️ https://t.co/fGhKQnvXuU — Selena Gomez (@selenagomez) October 4, 2019

In the clip, Selena Gomez becomes visibly emotional and begins crying when listening to her guests, who are identified as Bar, who comes from Israel; and brothers Camilo and Pablo, who come from Colombia.

“A huge part of why I wanted to be a part of this is to also be a voice for so many people who can’t and are terrified to speak about it,” the star told them.

Gomez then spoke about her own immigrant family members, though the celebrity didn’t say if these relatives came to the United States legally or illegally.

“I don’t even think people realize that my family also has a background — my grandparents were immigrants. Just think about the life I’ve been given and how blessed I am.”

The pop superstar was born in the U.S, but has Mexican ancestry.

“My hope is that I see change,” she said at the end of the clip. “I just think you are wonderful people.”

The clip concludes with a written on-screen message from Gomez:

Immigration is a complex issue, and while I don’t have answers on how to fix it, it needs to be talked about. Bar, Camilo and Pablo were brought to the United States when they were children. They grew up here, built their lives here, and they know no other home than this country. No one should be subjected to the condition that their families have had to endure.

Gomez recently wrote in a Time magazine editorial in which she said she was approached in 2017 about getting involved with the show. Without once again distinguishing between legal and illegal immigration, she said the show intends to “shine a light on eight immigrant families in the U.S. from different countries and backgrounds, all facing possible deportation.”

“As a Mexican-American woman I feel a responsibility to use my platform to be a voice for people who are too afraid to speak,” she wrote.

Follow David Ng on Twitter @HeyItsDavidNg. Have a tip? Contact me at dng@breitbart.com