Bella Thorne Boasts About Yelling at Pro-Life Activists: ‘F**k These Guys’

Former Disney star-turned porn film director Bella Thorne said on Sunday that she yelled at “fucking” pro-life activists.

“Just yelled at these abortion protesters, fucking fuck, fuck these guys,” Bella Thorne said. While it wasn’t clear where the Famous in Love star was when she purportedly yelled at pro-life activists, there were protests of Justice Brett Kavanaugh in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, as October 6 marks one year since Kavanaugh was confirmed as a Justice on the Supreme Court of the United States.

And then — 38 minutes after tweeting about yelling at pro-life activists — Thorne posted another tweet, which included three photos of herself half naked in a bed with another woman, whom she says is the “first girl” she has dated “that’s camera shy.”

“First girl I have dates that’s camera shy,” said Thorne.

Earlier this year, the model-singer-actress directed a pornographic film as part of Pornhub’s Visionaries Director’s Series.

Pornhub described the film series as “debut films by unexpected guest directors to diversify porn production and help create more varied content with multiple types of viewers in mind.” Pornhub is now set to honor Thorne with its Vision Award for her adult movie directorial debut, Her & Him.

