‘SNL’ Promotes ‘Breitbart Poll’ on Joe Biden Corruption Scandal

Saturday Night Live promoted a parody “Breitbart Office Poll” in which 121 percent of respondents wanted former Vice President Joe Biden impeached over his and his son, Hunter Biden’s, dealings with Ukraine.

The sketch sees Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett), Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani (Kate McKinnon), Attorney General Bill Barr (Aidy Bryant), and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (Matthew Broderick) discussing how to deal with recent moves by Democrats in Congress attempting to impeach the President Donald Trump after he supposedly “abused his power by pushing Ukraine to investigate his political rival” Joe Biden.

“Listen, I’ve been asking around, and I think that this whole impeachment thing could be really bad,” Pompeo declares.

“Not according to this ‘Breitbart Office Poll’ that says 121 percent of people want Biden impeached,” responds Guiliani, holding up a copy of the results.

The Saturday Night Live scene was a reference to two recent polls Breitbart tweeted about by Trump. The first poll asked Breitbart readers whether they “stand with President Trump,” 97.83 percent of whom said they did, while 2.17 percent said they did not.

The second poll asked whether House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) should “resign and be investigated,” to which a whopping 98.4 said he should, while just 1.6 percent said he should not.

It is not the first time that the NBC show has gone after Breitbart News. In February, actor Don Cheadle appeared on the show donning a hat with a logo for Sleeping Giants, a far-left political activist organization that has launched harassment, blacklist, and boycott campaigns against Breitbart News and other conservative media.

