Watch: Melania Trump Shines Light on ‘Dangers’ of Vaping in Historic Red Ribbon Week Address

First Lady Melania Trump shined a light on what she noted as the “dangers” associated with e-cigarettes and vaping among American youth during a historic address to kick off Red Ribbon Week.

Mrs. Trump, along with Breaking Bad star Dean Norris, delivered her address at the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) headquarters — the first time ever a sitting First Lady has visited the agency’s offices in Arlington, Virginia.

Wearing a black Prada dress and Manolo Blahnik black suede stilettos, Mrs. Trump warned of the uptick in e-cigarette and vaping use among young Americans.

“I will continue to address addiction as long as it affects our children, our youth, and our schools,” Mrs. Trump said. “We need to continue encouraging teenagers and young adults that have fallen into drug addiction to be brave enough to admit it, to talk about it, and to get help.”

“This also includes addiction associated with e-cigarettes and vaping,” she continued. “It is important to me that we all work to educate children and families about the dangers associated with this habit. Marketing these addictive products must stop. Today is an opportunity to be proactive in our efforts to eliminate drug use and addiction among our youth.”

After her address, schoolchildren presented Melania Trump with a bouquet of red flowers and she posed for photos with students who signed the pledge to live a drug-free life.

“In my time as First Lady, I have traveled to hospitals and visited rehabilitation centers where I have seen firsthand the horrible results of drug abuse,” Mrs. Trump said. “Our administration will continue working hard in fighting the opioid crisis.”

