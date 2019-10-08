Kim Kardashian: Greta Thunberg Is a ‘Brave and Amazing Young Woman’

Reality television star Kim Kardashian on Tuesday praised Swedish teen Greta Thunberg, describing her as a “brave and amazing young woman” who she would like to meet someday.

In an interview with Reuters, Kardashian said she shares the same concerns about global warming as the 16-year-old Thunberg and expressed eagerness for the two to have dinner together.

“She is such an amazing young girl, and so brave and courageous to stand up to these grown-ups that can be very scary and for her to be so open and honest is exactly what we need,” Kardashian said.

“Climate change is a serious problem,” she added.

She said she also wanted to talk to Thunberg’s parents and to share her thoughts as a social media entrepreneur.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star also said she would like to help Thunberg with her social media presence.

“Speaking on a big platform invites a lot of different opinions and personalities and how they (parents) manage that,” explained Kardashian.

Earlier Tuesday, Kardashian appeared at the World Congress on Information Technology in Yerevan, Armenia.

Kardashian has garnered headlines in recent months for prison reform advocacy. Working with senior White House advisor Jared Kushner and CNN host and activist Van Jones, she played an instrumental role in lobbying President Donald Trump to support the First Step Act, which saw over 1,000 federal prison inmates receive significantly reduced sentences. She also persuaded the president to commute the prison sentence of Alice Johnson, a 62-year-old great-grandmother serving life without parole on drug charges.