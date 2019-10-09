Nickelback Sees 500% Increase in Music Streams After Trump Tweet

Rock band Nickelback saw it’s 2005 hit song “Photograph” spike in popularity and sales, after a politically charged tweet by President Donald Trump.

Last week, Trump took aim at Democrat presidential hopeful Joe Biden, and his dubious ties to the Ukraine. The tweet featured a video in which Biden claim innocence, followed by the iconic shot of Nickelback lead singer Chad Kroeger holding up a photograph edited to show Biden, his son, and a Ukrainian gas company executive.

Amid the chaos of the Democrat impeachment inquiry, the internet at large embraced the meme — with many commenting that tweeting Nickelback at all should be an “impeachable offense.”

Trump tweeting out a Nickelback video should be an impeachable offense. — Scott Dworkin (@funder) October 2, 2019

Making #Nickelback even briefly relevant again is an impeachable offense. — Steve Persall (@StevePersall) October 3, 2019

Bringing Nickelback into any fight in 2019 is an impeachable offense. — The Sklar Brothers (@SklarBrothers) October 3, 2019

In response to the now-famous tweet, Nickelback pushed Twitter to remove it on copyright grounds. Nevertheless, the activity threw the pop rock band back into the proverbial spotlight. Overnight, streams of their music — “Photograph,” especially — skyrocketed. Within a week, the surge reached 569%.

And while it might not be grounds for impeachment unless you tongue is lodged firmly in cheek, it is a well known fact that being forced to listen to Nickelback constitutes actual punishment.