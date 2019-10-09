Rocker Peter Frampton on Democrats’ Trump Subpoena: Just ‘Raid the F**kers’

Rocker Peter Frampton says attempts by Democrats in Congress to subpoena Trump adminstration officials are a waste of time, suggesting that they should instead just “raid the fuckers” to find evidence against President Trump.

The 69-year-old singer was reacting to recent reports that Democrats in Congress have issued subpoenas against multiple White House officials as part of their impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.

“What is the point of a subpoena if, when handed it, you can just say “No” and we go, “Ok, sorry to bother you,” Peter Frampton wrote on Twitter. “Raid the f_ckers and get what we are asking for!”

What is the point of a subpoena if, when handed it, you can just say “No” and we go, “Ok, sorry to bother you”. Raid the f_ckers and get what we are asking for! — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 8, 2019

Led by Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, Democrats recently opened impeachment proceedings after Trump mentioned former Vice President Joe Biden’s dubious financial dealings in Ukraine with President Volodymyr Zelensky.

According to Pelosi, this amounted to Trump “[abusing] his power by pushing Ukraine to investigate his political rival.”

Frampton later celebrated the number of “likes” his tweet received, comparing them to the number received by the actress and model Kate Beckinsale.

“Wow, I think I almost have as many likes here as @KateBeckinsale‘s bare left toe might get,” he followed up. “….. Nah!”

Wow, I think I almost have as many likes here as @KateBeckinsale 's bare left toe might get. ….. Nah! — Peter Frampton (@peterframpton) October 9, 2019

Despite being born and raised in the United Kingdom, Frampton became a U.S. citizen in 2011, citing the 9/11 attacks and his desire to vote in American elections as his principal motives for doing so.

