Fashion Notes: Melania Trump Is Cozy Chic in Cashmere Dress by The Row

First Lady Melania Trump was cozy and chic for a gathering at the White House for her “Be Best” campaign where she warned of the dangers of e-cigarettes and vaping.

Mrs. Trump spoke to American teenagers and high school students at the White House on Wednesday, wearing a cashmere knit dress by The Row — the American fashion brand of Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen, known for its minimalism and oversized knitwear.

The Row dress was paired with pale pink snakeskin pointed toe stilettos by Manolo Blahnik, Mrs. Trump’s most beloved shoe designer.

“Thank you to the @truthinitiative teens for joining me today & sharing your experiences w/vaping. It exposed just how invasive these dangerous products have become in our schools & communities. I’m listening & will continue tackling this important issue. #BeBest,” Melania Trump wrote on Instagram.

