Prince Estate Swipes Trump for Playing ‘Purple Rain’ at Minneapolis Rally

The estate of Prince swiped at President Donald Trump on Thursday, after one of the late pop rock legend’s songs was played at Trump’s campaign rally in Minneapolis.

At one point during the rally, which took place in his hometown of Minneapolis, Prince’s classic song “Purple Rain” was played, leading his estate to send a legal warning to the event’s organizers.

“President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” the singer’s estate wrote on Twitter. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”

President Trump played Prince’s “Purple Rain” tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music. The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs. pic.twitter.com/FuMUPzSWOe — Prince (@prince) October 11, 2019

Although the exact legal case made by his estate remains unclear, the campaign agreed to refrain from playing Prince songs.

“Without admitting liability, and to avoid any future dispute, we write to confirm that the Campaign will not use Prince’s music in connection with its activities going forward,” campaign attorney Megan Newton wrote in a response to the request.

During his career, Prince (real name Prince Rogers Nelson) was never overtly political, instead choosing to focus on animal welfare and philanthropy. Following his death in 2016, The Washington Post even described him as a “conservative Christian” who opposed gay marriage after becoming a Jehovah’s Witness in 2001.

Numerous artists have themselves demanded that Trump and his campaign affiliates refrain using their music in promotional content or at campaign events, including The Rolling Stones, Adele, and Queen.

