Trump Campaign Video Removed After Complaint from Queen

A Trump campaign video, which featured music from Queen and was shared by President Donald Trump to his twitter account last week, has been taken down after the band’s publisher issued a complaint.

The clip used in the tweet, which contained a footage of President Trump speaking to supporters at rallies, also included Queen’s hit song “We Will Rock You.”

When attempting to view the clip from President Trump’s feed, a message now appears that states, “This media has been disabled in response to a report by the copyright owner.”

After the release of the clip, a representative for the group told Buzzfeed the band had “already entered into a process to call for non use of Queen song copyrights by the Trump campaign. This is ongoing.”

Buzzfeed also stated the representaive for the band told them the Trump campaign was not authorized to use the song.

Last week, the estate of Prince took aim at President Trump after Prince’s classic song “Purple Rain” was played at his rally in Minneapolis, the home of the pop rock legend.

“President Trump played Prince’s ‘Purple Rain’ tonight at a campaign event in Minneapolis despite confirming a year ago that the campaign would not use Prince’s music,” Prince’s estate said. “The Prince Estate will never give permission to President Trump to use Prince’s songs.”