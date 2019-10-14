Grammy Winner Zedd ‘Permanently Banned’ in China over ‘South Park’ Support

Grammy Award-winning DJ-producer Zedd told fans on Sunday that he was “permanently banned” in China for his supportive tweet for South Park’s episode about Chinese censorship.

The German music industry superstar, whose real name is Anton Zaslavski, announced his news on his Twitter account, saying, “I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet.”

I just got permanently banned from China because I liked a @SouthPark tweet. — Zedd (@Zedd) October 10, 2019

Neither Zedd nor his publicist were quite sure what the ban might mean, or if the music producer was banned from even visiting the communist nation.

The idnicent was spurred when South Park stirred controversy with an episode called “Band in China” which criticized China’s strict censorship and ridicules Hollywood doing business there.

The communist nation took immediate action by banning South Park from the Chinese Internet. But the creators of South Park didn’t take the ban lying down and replied in short order by posting a fake apology to the Chinese, and further ridiculing their penchant to censor all entertainment.

“Like the NBA,” the faux apology said, “we welcome the Chinese censors into our homes and into our hearts. We, too, love money more than freedom and democracy. Xi doesn’t look just like Winnie the Pooh at all. Tune into our 300th episode this Wednesday at 10! Long live the Great Communist Party of China! May this autumn’s sorghum harvest be bountiful! We good now, China?”

Series creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone also posted another clip to slam China.

