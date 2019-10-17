‘Mayor to Betrayer’: New York Magazine Publishes Jim Carrey Drawing of ‘Monster’ Rudy Guiliani

New York Magazine has published politically charged artwork by far-left actor Jim Carrey of former New York City mayor turned President Donald Trump’s attorney Rudy Guiliani as a Frankenstein-looking monster.

The artwork appears in the latest issue of the New York magazine, with the headline “From Mayor to Betray,” according to The Wrap, which focuses on the impending impeachment proceedings launched by Democrats in Congress against President Donald Trump.

In the drawing, Giuliani is depicted as a hunchback monster with a large head, enormous teeth, and sharp fingernails.

Last week, it was reported that Giuliani was under investigation by United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York for allegedly violating lobbying laws related to his activities in Ukraine.

Guiliani is also currently defending Trump against impeachment proceedings launched by Democrats following his conversation with Ukranian president Volodymyr Zelensky where he made reference to the business interests of Hunter Biden, son of the former Vice President and Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden.

Kudos Jon Stewart for supporting the heroes of 9/11 who gave all to fulfill their duty while Congress, as usual, ran to hide from theirs like cockroaches when you turn the lights on. And speaking of insects where is ‘America’s Mayor’? Shouldn’t Rudy be fighting for these people? pic.twitter.com/3UN4daIain — Jim Carrey (@JimCarrey) June 13, 2019

It is not the first time that Carrey, whose artwork has in recent years become an integral part of his persona, has attacked Guiliani. In June, he described Guiliani as an “insect” over his failure to champion compensation and benefits for first responders to the 9/11 terrorist attacks.

Meanwhile, Carrey has also attracted attention for his controversial, gruesome, and even violent drawings depicting Donald Trump, Republicans, and other political figures with whom he disagrees.

The 56-year-old actor has previously explained that his artwork is his personal way of dealing with the “pain” inflicted on him by the Trump administration, which he believes is “pushing the country towards suffering beyond all imagination.”

“I feel feelings, and that’s the only way I can deal with them is to turn them into something positive,” the Sonic the Hedgehog star explained. “All pain equals art.”

