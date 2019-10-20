Left-wing documentary filmmaker Michael Moore used a Facebook question and answer session to say that America’s founders could not foresee 100-round “magazine clips.”

During the question and answer session, Moore said:

When our Founding Fathers wrote the Second Amendment to the constitution, the bullet hadn’t been invented yet. Think about that. What’s that amendment really say? The bullet wasn’t invented, the bullet for the six-shooter by Samuel Colt, ’til the 1830s. This is forty-plus years after they wrote the Second Amendment. Back then they just had muskets and a little ball and some gun powder, it took about and minute and a half to reload. They had no idea were were going to end up with magazine clips that contained 100 bullets, semiautomatic weapons, etc.

The Oscar-winner made his comments minutes before MSNBC aired his seminal pro-gun control film, Bowling for Columbine. Moore did not mention that the men who wrote the First Amendment could not foresee the type of left-wing propaganda films Moore makes, much less their digital format. He also failed to mention the fact that the Founding Fathers could in know way foresee the 24-hour news channel — beamed to earth via satellite — that aired Bowling for Columbine on Saturday.

However, Moore did take time to opine on current gun ownership in America, saying, “The last statistic I heard, was 390 million guns in homes. There are only 330 million of us, so we’ve got more guns than people.

Moore added:

Seventy-eight percent of American public does not own a gun, so we are not a nation of gun nuts….Three percent of the country owns half of all the guns; three percent own 180 or 190 million guns. What are they doing with all those guns? Where are they building these arsenals? That is something to be concerned about, and it is something that we are going to have to address at one point or another here.

Michael Moore, who endorsed Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (D-VT) presidential bid on Saturday, then advocated for gun control legislation.

The Hollywood Reporter quoted the director saying, “The 78 percent of this country that does not own a gun are going to get the legislation passed.”

He added,”We can fix this. We have to take care of each other, even if we disagree with each other.”

