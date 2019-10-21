Cher: Nancy Pelosi Should Be President, Not That ‘Whore’ Trump

Left-wing pop icon Cher lobbed slurs at President Donald Trump on Monday and declared her desire to see House Speaker Nancy Pelosi as president.

“U.S. discussing proposal to leave troops around Syria’s oil fields,” read the Washington Post headline that Cher tweeted, to which she responded: ” CANT PROTECT PPL, BUT WE CAN PROTECT OIL.”

“Trump MAKES MERCENARIES OUT OF BRAVE SOLDIERS FOR OIL. Trumps a whore.Nancy Could Kick His Mammoth ass & Should Be PRES,” the septuagenarian singer said.

Indeed, Defense Secretary Mark T. Esper said Monday that Pentagon officials are weighing a plan to keep a “residual force” of U.S. troops around oil fields in Syria.

Those residual forces would be there to “deny access, specifically revenue to ISIS and any other groups that might want to seek that revenue to enable their own malign activities,” Esper explained. Esper confirmed over the weekend that President Trump had ordered troops withdrawing from Syrian Kurdistan, or Rojava, to move to Iraq. Congress has yet to vote on and pass an authorization, which would allow President Trump order troops be sent in to protect the Syrian Kurdish people. For Cher, it was exactly one week ago that she accused the president and GOP lawmakers of being accessories to Trump’s “genocide.” SPINELESS GOP SENATE & CONGRESS ARE NOW ACCESSORIES 2 trump’s GENOCIDE‼️MOSCOW MITCH,LENINGRAD LINDSEY & REST OF EMASCULATED GOP, SOLD THEIR SOULS 2 HELP RUSSIA,TURKS,SYRIA,IRAN,

SAUDI’S,KILL💣💥⚰️ KURDS. THEY’LL GO 2🔥4 GENOCIDE & I’LL💃🏽.LINDSEY,JOHN McCAIN’S ASHAMED OF U — Cher (@cher) October 14, 2019 “Spinless GOP Senate & Congress are now accessories 2 Trump’s Genocide!!” Cher said in a typically all-caps tweet. “Moscow Mitch, Leningrad Lindsey & rest of emasculated GOP, sold their souls 2 help Russia, Turks, Syria, Iran, Saudi’s, Kill ⚰️ Kurds. “They’ll go 2 4 Genocide & I’ll [Dancing lady emoji]. Lindsey, John McCain’s ashamed of u.”

