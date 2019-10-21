‘It’s Hard’: Meghan Markle Laments the Pressures of Royal Life

Meghan Markle used the opportunity of a rare face-to-face television interview Sunday night to speak out about the pressures she and Prince Harry face as they build a life together.

The former Suits actress, 38, and Prince Harry, 35, spoke about a range of topics on the ITV documentary Harry & Meghan: An African Journey.

Harry responded to questions of a rift between himself and his brother, Prince William – and did not deny the speculation the two are not as close as they once were. He said: “Part of this role and part of this job and this family being under the pressure that it’s under. “Inevitably, you know, stuff happens. But we’re brothers. We’ll always be brothers.”

For her part, the Duchess of Sussex said her new life was “hard” and added she was warned about the rigours of press scrutiny by her friends.

“When I first met my now-husband my friends were really happy because I was so happy,” she said. “But my British friends said to me, ‘I’m sure he’s great but you shouldn’t do it because the British tabloids will destroy your life’.”

Meghan also told the program it was a “struggle” being pregnant and a new mother amid the intense interest from newspapers.

She thanked for interviewer for the chance to talk about her feelings.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Speaking to the Sunday Times, broadcaster Tom Bradby, who interviewed the couple for the show, described them as “vulnerable and bruised” by the public attention their travels have drawn as well as the controversy surrounding Harry’s pronouncements on climate and environmental issues.

Prince Harry and Meghan will now take baby Archie to California, where the seventh-in-line to the throne will spend the Thanksgiving holiday with the American side of his family.

Los Angeles-born Markle will jet home just in time for November 28 when they’ll celebrate with the former actress’ yoga instructor mother Doria Ragland.

After that they will be taking a full six-week break from Royal duties before returning in the New Year.

It’s believed the Duchess of Sussex retained her American citizenship after marrying Harry, and is keen for Archie to grow up fully aware of his heritage.