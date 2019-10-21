Miley Cyrus Message to Women: ‘You Don’t Have To Be Gay, There Are Good People with D*cks Out There’

Miley Cyrus talks to students while campaigning for democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton, at George Mason University in Fairfax, Va. Saturday, Oct. 22, 2016. (AP Photo/Molly Riley)
AP Photo/Molly Riley

The singer and progressive activist Miley Cyrus came under fire for saying she once thought she “had to be” a lesbian because “all guys are evil.”

Addressing her 100 million Instagram followers on a live stream with her boyfriend Cody Simpson, the 26-year-old urged her female followers not to “give up” in their pursuit of decent men.

“There are good men out there guys don’t give up,” Miley Cyrus said in a stream alongside Simpson. You don’t have to be gay, there are good people with dicks out there, you’ve just got to find them.”

“You’ve got to find a dick that’s not a dick, you know? I always thought I had to be gay, because I thought all guys were evil, but it’s not true,” she explained. “There are good people out there that just happen to have dicks. I’ve only ever met one, and he’s on this live.”

The comments sparked a backlash from progressives and LGBT activists, who accused Cyrus of perpetuating the idea that sexuality is a choice.

Cyrus, who has previously declared herself both “pansexual and gender fluid,” responded to the controversy on Monday, claiming that she was “talking shit about sucky guys” and reiterating her support for the LGBT agenda.

“Let me be clear,” she wrote on Instagram. “YOU don’t CHOOSE your sexuality. You are born as you are. It has always been my priority to protect the LGBTQ community I am a part of. Happy Monday!”

Earlier this year, the former Disney alum described herself as a “new age” queer who was “redefining” relationships and making gender “irrelevant” with her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth.

“We’re redefining, to be fucking frank, what it looks like for someone that’s a queer person like myself to be in a hetero relationship,” she explained at the time. “What I preach is: People fall in love with people, not gender, not looks, not whatever. What I’m in love with exists on almost a spiritual level. It has nothing to do with sexuality … gender is a very small, almost irrelevant part of relationships.”

Despite marrying last December, Hemsworth filed for divorce from Cyrus in August after just seven months, citing “irreconcilable differences” in their relationship.

Follow Ben Kew on Facebook, Twitter at @ben_kew, or email him at bkew@breitbart.com.

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.